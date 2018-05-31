A warm, dry Spring for central Indiana

For the second day in a row central Indiana dealt with a round of scattered t-storms. More storms are possible overnight and again Friday afternoon.

Most of the upcoming weekend will be dry. We’ll have a warm, humid Saturday before another chance for scattered storms arrives Sunday morning.

This Meteorological Spring will end warm and dry. After a wet start to the season, we’ll end it with rainfall 1.54″ below average.

This has been the warmest May on record with 25 days of temperatures 80s and three days when highs were in the 90s.

Our warm streak will continue for the next seven days with highs between 80 and 90.

This was a warm Spring.

We just finished the warmest May on record.

T-storms have been scarce this year.

Scattered t-storms are possible this evening.

We’ll have dry Saturday.

Scattered showers are likely Sunday morning.

 

