2nd suspect arrested in connection with murder of man found by mushroom hunters

Posted 8:30 pm, May 31, 2018, by

Ethan Cain and Joshua Kean

PERU, Ind. — Indiana State Police say a second suspect in connection with the slaying of a man whose body was found on a northern Indiana trail has been arrested in southern California.

They say 23-year-old Joshua Kean of Lafontaine was arrested Thursday in Imperial County, California, near a campground where the other suspect, 21-year-old Ethan Cain of Marion, was arrested Monday.

Officers say Kean was hospitalized to treat the effects that severe weather conditions had on his body while on the run. Once released from the hospital, he’ll be jailed pending extradition proceedings.

Kean faces charges of assisting a criminal, obstruction of justice, and theft.

The body of 22-year-old Drake Allan Smith of Summitville was found by mushroom hunters on May 19 in a wooded area on the Okie Pinokie Trail east of Peru.

