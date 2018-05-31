25-year-old woman found stabbed to death inside west side garage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The family of a 25-year-old woman found stabbed to death inside a west side garage is searching for the person responsible.

“My heart hurts so bad. I’m never going to hear her voice, never going to get to hug her,” said Renner Horton, the mother of victim Mariah Kern.

Horton is still trying to come to terms with the fact that her daughter is gone. Police gave her the news this week.

“He said ‘Ms. Horton, your daughter Mariah was found dead on the west side,’” said Horton.

The 25-year-old was murdered, stabbed to death on Tuesday. Family members tell CBS4 her body was found inside of a detached garage in the back of a home in the 2900 block of Ida Street.

“Mariah, when she was in trouble she yells ‘mommy, mommy,’ and all I can see of my daughter is her yelling for me as someone stabs her over and over,” said Horton.

At this point, it is not yet clear if Mariah was murdered inside the garage or if her body was moved to that location after she was stabbed. Police have not yet released much information on the case. The Marion County coroner says the cause of death is multiple sharp force traumatic injuries.

“It is a bad nightmare,” said Horton.

Neighbors tell CBS4 they did not see her in the area, but say over the weekend there was a big party at the address where her body was found.

“There was about 20 to 40 gentleman and ladies out there. They were partying until 5 or 6 in the morning. Very loud and very drunk,” said a neighbor.

Right now, Rhonda does not know what else to do except to focus on finding the killer who took her daughter life.

“Just do the right thing and come forward. It could be your baby,” said Horton.

If you have information on Mariah’s death, call IMPD or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

Right now, the family is working on funeral plans and asking for donations to pay for the services.