Warm with a chance for rain across central Indiana

Remnant moisture from “Alberto” brought much-needed rain to central Indiana Wednesday. This has been the warmest May on record and after three days with highs in the 90s, rain kept us cooler.

Scattered afternoon t-storms are expected to continue through Thursday and Friday.

We’ve only had one day day this month with the high temperature staying below average and our number of days with a high of at least 80 degrees has now been stretched to 24 days.

Dry weather will return this weekend and our 80 degree streak will continue.

Indianapolis has had above average high temperatures for the past 30 days in a row.

Heavy rain fell across western Indiana Wednesday afternoon

A few t-storms are likely Thursday.

A few t-storms are likely Friday.

We’ll have a dry Saturday.

A few t-storms are likely Sunday.

Our 80-degree streak will continue through the weekend.