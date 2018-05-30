Tips on how to avoid poor financial decisions

A lifetime of good financial decision can all be undone with a few poor financial decisions that have long term impacts. Sometimes the biggest key to financial success are the actions you avoid rather than the actions you take. Our financial expert, Andy Mattingly is in studio to discuss financial regrets to avoid.
