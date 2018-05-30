× Storms heading in for Wednesday across central Indiana

The morning drive will be dry, but take your rain boots and umbrella with you because storms will move in by lunchtime.

Temperatures will not be nearly what they’ve been the last week. Today we woke up in the 70s and we’ll hardly warm at all from there. Highs will just touch the low 80s.

Storms are entering southern Indiana now and will move toward Indianapolis between 11 a.m. and noon. Though it won’t rain nonstop, we will have scattered storms all through our Wednesday afternoon.

We’re expecting between a quarter and a half an inch of rain today but higher totals of a solid inch are possible.

Indianapolis and cities NE are included in the Marginal risk for severe storms today. Tomorrow’s storms will also be worth watching.

Heavy downpours will be my main concern with today’s storms, though we can’t completely rule out strong winds or a tornado. Stay weather aware today.

Most of Thursday will be dry, but afternoon storms will dampen the day. It’ll also heat up again with highs returning to the upper 80s. We’ll stay warm all through the weekend.