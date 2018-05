× Semi crash closes all lanes of eastbound I-74 southeast of Shelbyville, driver dead

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. – All lanes of eastbound I-74 are currently closed southeast of Shelbyville due to a fatal crash involving a semi.

It happened near SR 244 and mile marker 119. All lanes will be closed for at least two hours.

Indiana State Police say a semi rolled over and the driver has died.

Please seek alternative routes.