Police arrest Indianapolis man for allegedly murdering his wife

Posted 7:31 pm, May 30, 2018, by , Updated at 07:32PM, May 30, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD homicide detectives have arrested a local husband after he allegedly killed his wife following a domestic dispute.

Just before 7:45 a.m. on Saturday,  police officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Boulder Dr. at the Landmark Apartments and Townhomes.

A woman, later identified as 61-year-old Monica Perkins, was transported to St. Vincent in critical condition after getting shot multiple times.

Perkins later died at the hospital. IMPD believes the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute.

IMPD detained her husband, 63-year-old Alvin Perkins, and later formally charged him with murder on Wednesday.

