Noblesville shooting victim's family says daughter's status upgraded to 'stable'

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Whistler family has released a statement saying that their daughter Ella’s status has improved.

In a message to the media Wednesday night, the family said:

“Ella’s status has been upgraded to stable condition. From this point forward, the IU Health public relations team will handle all media inquiries. We appreciate you respecting our privacy and we will share updates as we see fit. Thank you.”

She was originally listed in critical condition after getting shot multiple times inside her science class last Friday.

Her heroic teacher, Jason Seaman, thwarted the shooter after getting shot three times.

“I want to make it clear that my actions on that day, in my mind, were the only acceptable actions I could have done given the circumstances,” Seaman said in Monday’s press conference. “I deeply care for my students and their well-being. So that’s why I did what I did that day.”

After Ella was shot, the family told the community they “felt those prayers.”

School resumed Wednesday at Noblesville West Middle School after Friday’s shooting.