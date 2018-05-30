× ISP: Semi-truck driver dies after car possibly suffers blown out tire in next lane

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana State Police say a semi-truck driver has died after a Wednesday afternoon crash on eastbound I-74.

It happened near SR 244 and mile marker 119 just before 5:00 p.m.

Indiana State Police say a semi rolled over and the driver died as a result of the crash. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

After investigating, authorities believe a passenger car was in the left lane and possibly got a flat tire just before the collision.

As the car moved to the right, it moved into the path of an eastbound semi in the right lane. In an effort to avoid collision, the driver of the semi made an evasive move to the right, struck the right rear of the car, ran off the road then overturned into the trees.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld until the next of kin can be properly notified.