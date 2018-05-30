× Indianapolis family says smoke detectors saved their lives, alerted them to house fire

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis family credits smoke alarms with alerting them to a Wednesday morning house fire.

Officials with the Wayne Township Fire Department said the fire broke out just after 5 a.m. at a home in the 1300 block of Dukane Way.

Two adults and a baby were in the home at the time. They heard the smoke detectors go off, got out safely and called 911.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the rear of the home and worked to keep it from spreading.

Medics checked the family members for smoke inhalation and said everyone appeared to be OK. Victims assistance was working to find them a place to stay.

The fire remains under investigation. Officials said the family believes the smoke alarms saved their lives.

“The family praised smoke alarms this morning for saving their lives!” the Wayne Township Fire Department tweeted Wednesday. “We cannot emphasize enough the importance of working smoke alarms in your home.”