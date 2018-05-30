Homicide detectives investigating after female is found dead on near west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Homicide detectives are investigating after a female was found dead on the city’s near west side Tuesday night.

IMPD says the body of the victim was discovered when officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of Ida Street shortly before 9:30 p.m.

Police say the female appeared to have possible trauma to her body. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will be assisting in determining the exact cause and manner of death.

The victim’s name has yet to be released.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

