Go-kart driver fatally struck by vehicle on city’s near east side

Posted 3:23 pm, May 30, 2018, by , Updated at 04:08PM, May 30, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The driver of a go-kart died Wednesday after police say he was struck by a vehicle on the city’s near east side.

Officers believe the male go-kart driver pulled out in front of the vehicle at 1800 N. Rural before being struck.

He was transported to Methodist Hospital in critical condition where police say he later died. No other individuals were injured.

Police say alcohol is not suspected in the fatal crash. A blood draw was done pursuant to state law.

The identity of the deceased will be provided by the coroner’s office at a later time.

