Colts players wear ‘Noblesville Strong’ shirts at practice

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Indianapolis Colts players and coaches wore “Noblesville Strong” shirts during OTA practice on Wednesday morning.

All proceeds from the shirts will go to Jason Seaman and Ella Whistler, who were injured in the Noblesville West Middle School shooting on May 25. The shirts have Seaman’s college football number and Whistler’s initials printed on the front.

If you would like a shirt as well, you can order one online here. You can also donate money to the Noblesville Schools Education Foundation here.