Birth control packs recalled because of error that could cause pregnancy

MADISON, N.J. — Allergan is voluntarily recalling packs of its birth control pills in the U.S. because of a packaging error that increases the possibility of unintended pregnancy.

The company says four placebo pills were placed out of order in the Taytulla packs. Allergan says the first four days of therapy had four non-hormonal placebo capsules instead of active capsules.

The recall affects nearly 170,000 birth control packs which expire in May 2019. Consumers who have those birth control pills should arrange to return them to their physicians.

Consumers with questions about the recall are being asked to contact Allergan at 800-678-1605, Monday through Friday.

Please refer to the affected lot number as well as the pictures below of the affected product.