18-year-old murdered on video 5 years after his father was killed on camera

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The murder of an 18-year-old man was caught on surveillance video near 21st and Post this week. Now, Indianapolis police are asking for help tracking down the killer.

Sadly for the family, the murder is not the first time one of their loved ones was murdered on camera.

Video shows two people walk up to a pickup truck and begin talking to the teenage driver. While one of the suspects goes around to the passenger side, 45 seconds pass and eventually a fight breaks out with the gunman who runs to the rear of the truck, then back to the window and opens fire.

Watching that video of the killer run away fills the victim’s family with anger.

“I feel what anyone would feel, rage, hurt and pain,” said Melody Crabtree.

Melody’s nephew, Elijah Lacey, died on the scene. The teen was set to graduate from Warren Central next week. His family says he loved sports and making people laugh.

“He would help anyone if it was in his power. He had a quick wit and he was very humorous,” said Crabtree.

While the motive for the shooting at 21st and Post remains unclear, it’s not the first time the family has dealt with tragedy.

Five years ago last week in May 2013, stepping outside his home on Sherman to investigate a suspicious noise, Jason Lacey was shot dead. Grainy surveillance video showed the suspects who lured Jason out of his home.

Elijah, who was in the 7th grade at the time, talked about his father's death.

“He was my dad and I loved him very much,” said Elijah Lacey in 2013. “I just remember the good things about him.”

“It was my brother five years ago and now it’s my nephew and that is not fair,” said Crabtree.

While no arrests were ever made in his father's murder, Elijah's family prays the public sees the video of this week’s shooting and helps police catch the killer.

“His father did not get justice five years ago. We cannot take another loss of this magnitude,” said Crabtree. “It’ll give us some measure of comfort that this did not go unsolved.”

Anyone with information on any unsolved homicide is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.