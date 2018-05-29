Wife of man found dead in IMS lot say he ‘lived and breathed’ for the Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The man who was found dead in one of the parking lots of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend “lived and breathed” for the Indianapolis 500, his wife said.

Adam Melchi, a 38-year-old who lived in Plano, Ill, had been going to the race for 21 years, Sarah Melchi said.

Adam Melchi of Plano Ill. shows off his Indianapolis Motor Speedway tat at the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 23, 2017. (Photo courtesy of Michelle Pemberton/IndyStar)

The father of five told Sarah awhile ago that he wanted his ashes spread at the track. Together they were planning to get a commemorative brick at IMS when they were older, she said.

“He was such a huge fan,” she said. “And it’s devastating he died at the place where he wanted ashes spread.”

Click here to read the full story at IndyStar.com.

