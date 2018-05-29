Three employees fatally shot in just four days in Indianapolis

Photo of Rheyshaun Roberts (left); Brian Eure (center); and scene from shooting on May 29, 2018. The shooting victim at the gas station has not yet been identified.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A shooting at a gas station on Indy’s near northeast side Tuesday morning marks the third fatal shooting of a business employee in the last four days.

The shooting on Tuesday happened around 5 a.m. at the Shell gas station on the corner of 34th Street and Sherman Drive. IMPD says the victim was shot multiple times and rushed to Methodist Hospital where he later died.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation, but officers say they do not believe this was a robbery.

Investigators say they’re looking at surveillance footage. No information about the victim or a suspect has been released at this time.

On Saturday, the family of 21-year-old Rheyshaun Roberts tells us he was working the drive-thru window at McDonalds near 16th and Tibbs when a customer got upset over an order.  The customer found Roberts while he was on a break and shot him in the head.

Then on Sunday, 41-year-old Brian Eure was working at Dollar General on Emerson Way near East 56th Street when he was shot by a man trying to rob the store. Police say the suspect was in the store for 30 minutes before the robbery.

IMPD released surveillance video and images of the shooter, and they are asking for the public’s help with finding the suspect.

Anyone with information about any of these crimes should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

