Purdue’s Edwards, IU’s Morgan withdraw from NBA Draft

Two of the brightest stars in Big Ten basketball are returning to their respective programs for the upcoming season, withdrawing their names from the NBA Draft.

Indiana forward Juwan Morgan announced on Tuesday evening that he will be back in Bloomington for his senior season. The 6-foot-7 Morgan was a second team All-Big Ten selection last season, averaging 16.5 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. He will be the leading returning scorer for Archie Miller’s roster next season.

And in West Lafayette, the Boilermakers will have Carsen Edwards back for his junior season. Edwards reportedly worked out for seven different NBA teams while testing the professional waters. He was also invited to next month’s NBA Draft Combine in Chicago earlier this month. Edwards is coming off a stellar sophomore season in which he was a first team All-Big Ten honoree after leading the Boilers with an average of 18.5 points per game.

The deadline for college players to withdraw from the Draft and retain eligibility is 11:59 pm on Wednesday, May 30.