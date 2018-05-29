Powerful image shows Atlanta Braves fan holding umbrella over JROTC cadet

Photo courtesy of Atlanta Braves

ATLANTA, GA – As fans at the Atlanta Braves game stopped to recognize the POW-MIA Chair of Honor, a powerful image emerged on Memorial Day.

A JROTC member stood at attention next to the chair as a fan dressed in a red raincoat held an umbrella over him to shield him from the rain.

The image quickly spread on social media after the Atlanta Braves posted it on Twitter with a one-word caption, “Respect.”

Another fan captured the moment and shared their view.

“They sacrifice so much for us, we can sacrifice for them too!!! #RespectOurMilitary

The Braves dedicated this chair in Suntrust Park last year to remember the servicemen and women who remain unaccounted for since World War I

