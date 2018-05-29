Police searching for man in connection with fatal shooting of KFC employee

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Homicide detectives are asking the public to help identify a person in connection with a fatal shooting of KFC employee on Indy’s northwest side.

IMPD says the man seen in surveillance video may have critical information regarding the moments leading up to the shooting death of Quiana Toussaint on May 19.

The 20-year-old woman was working at the restaurant in the 7200 block of North Michigan Rd. when she was shot. She later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the man in the video or the incident is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-1748.

