Man dies after shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ind.– Police in Richmond are investigating a fatal shooting.

Officers were called to the 800 block of North 15th Street just after midnight Tuesday on a report of a man down. A victim was found outside of an apartment suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medics transferred the man from Reid Hospital via Care Flight to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, in critical condition. The man died by 4:40 a.m., according to the Richmond Police Department.

He was identified as Antwone Tremell Montre Carpenter.

Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to call 765-983-7247.