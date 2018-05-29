× Home inspector exposed by CBS4 forced to give up license, pay back customers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Nearly a year after CBS4 Problem Solvers first exposed a home inspector’s criminal past, the state has revoked his license and ordered him to pay back several customers.

One of those customers, Rhiannon Stavroules, said she was surprised to learn she would be getting her money back. Stavroules hired inspector Anthony Maxie through his Home Time Inspections business website last summer. Maxie claimed he inspected the home she was in the process of buying, but he took more than $200 in cash from Stavroules and never delivered an inspection report.

“At least I know he can’t go and hurt anybody else or steal from anybody else,” Stavroules said.

At a hearing last month, the state’s Home Inspector Licensing Board took their final action in Maxie’s case, permanently revoking his license and ordering him to pay back four customers. You can read the state’s final order here: Anthony Maxie signed Final Order.

The state also ordered Maxie to pay around $150 in fees for costs incurred by the Attorney General’s Office and Professional Licensing Agency.

CBS4 Problem Solvers has found that Maxie’s trail of unsatisfied customers extends beyond those he is ordered to repay. Multiple customers told similar stories of Maxie taking their money and either delivering an incomplete inspection report or never delivering a report at all.

In Indiana, home inspectors are required to take courses and pass a test in order to obtain a license. Maxie did that, but CBS4 Problem Solvers discovered that he misrepresented his background on applications.

According to his initial license application, as well as a renewal application, Maxie checked a box saying he had never been convicted of any crimes, when in fact he had been convicted of several, and has been charged with other crimes unrelated to his business since he was first licensed.

Maxie denied the allegations against him last year, when CBS4 Problem Solvers spoke to him as he went to court for a DUI case. He has not explained his side of the case since then, and he has never responded to any of the state’s actions, or showed up to any hearings regarding his license.

Maxie’s website for Home Time Inspections is no longer online, and the phone number CBS4 previously reached him on has been disconnected.

The state will now try to collect on the money Maxie owes customers. In the meantime, Stavroules said she did learn a powerful lesson that has changed the way she does business, especially since she was lured in by Maxie’s advertised $199 inspection special.

“Investigate and investigate and do your research before you hire anybody. It may look like a good deal, but there’s always a catch,” Stavroules said.

One of the customers the state ordered Maxie to pay back lives in Ohio, where there is currently no license needed to work as a home inspector. CBS4 Problem Solvers checked with officials there, who said they had no recent complaints against him. A bill which would require home inspector licensure and establish a licensing board is currently pending before the Ohio House of Representatives.