Florida teacher who drowned raccoons during class won’t face charges

Posted 9:51 am, May 29, 2018, by , Updated at 09:58AM, May 29, 2018

Warning: Some people may find the video disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

OCALA, Fla. — A Florida agricultural science teacher accused of drowning two raccoons and an opossum in front of students won’t face criminal charges because investigators say the killings weren’t cruel or inhumane.

The Ocala Star-Banner reports that Assistant State Attorney Toby Hunt determined Dewie Brewton didn’t intend to torture or torment the “nuisance” animals.

Brewton was removed from the classroom and later retired after videos of the animals being drowned were posted on social media.

Investigators said he told them that he suspected the animals were killing chickens his class was raising. Once trapped, he said he couldn’t shoot them because guns aren’t allowed on school property and bludgeoning them would be cruel.

Hunt noted that a jury recently acquitted a man charged with animal cruelty after cutting off the tails of four kittens with rusty scissors.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s