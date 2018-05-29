× Authorities arrest 1 of 2 suspects wanted for murder of man found by mushroom hunters

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. – One of two suspects wanted in connection with the murder of a man in Miami County has been arrested.

Indiana State Police say 21-year-old Ethan D. Cain was taken into custody when a SWAT team raided a campground in California early Monday morning.

Police say a local sheriff’s deputy had seen Cain and the other suspect in the case, 23-year-old Joshua C. Kean, earlier in the day but only later realized that they had warrants for their arrests.

Cain is incarcerated in the Imperial County Jail awaiting extradition proceedings. He and Kean are facing charges of murder, obstruction of justice and theft in connection with the killing of 22-year-old Drake Allan Smith.

Police say Smith’s body was found by two mushroom hunters on the Okie Pinokie Trail on the morning of May 19. An autopsy revealed that Smith’s death was a homicide.

Authorities are still asking for the public’s help in locating Kean. He’s described as being a white male who is about 6 feet tall and 250 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who spots him is advised not to approach, but to call law enforcement and report his location.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact Indiana State Police detectives by calling the Indiana State Police Peru Post at 1-800-382-0689 or 765-473-6666.