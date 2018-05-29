× ‘Armed and dangerous’ Indiana murder suspect captured in Nevada

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. – Police found an Indiana murder suspect hiding at a Nevada campsite last week.

Kenneth Pitts Jr. was located and arrested late Friday in Laughlin, Nevada. The Terre Haute Police Department contacted Las Vegas police after receiving a tip that Pitts may be in the area, according to WTHI.

Pitts is the prime suspect in the death of 77-year-old Alice “Anita” Oswald, who was reported missing in November 2017. Her body was found in her SUV at the bottom of a pond in January.

An autopsy showed Oswald, who was the subject of a silver alert after her disappearance, died from blunt force trauma to the head.

Pitts emerged as a suspect in Oswald’s death early in the investigation. A person told police that he tried to rob Oswald, who shot him in the face. Pitts then killed her and said Pitts’ sister helped get rid of her body, the witness said.

Last week, police arrested Pitts’ sister on charges of assisting a criminal and obstruction of justice.

Pitts was wanted on an outstanding probation revocation warrant from Vigo Superior 6 Court. Police had said he may have tried to change his appearance by shaving his head or dying his hair. He was considered “armed and dangerous,” police said, and may have been using a fake identity.

Pitts is expected to be extradited from Nevada to Indiana to face charges in the Oswald case.