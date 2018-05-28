Will Power earns more than $2.5 million for Indy 500 win

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MAY 28: Will Power of Australia, driver of the #12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet poses for a photo after winning the 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motorspeedway on May 28, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — Will Power earned $2,525,454 for winning the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500.

The overall purse for the 33 drivers in Sunday’s race was $13,063,073.

Power took the lead with four laps to go when Oriol Servia and Jack Harvey had to pit for fuel. The 37-year-old Australian held off pole winner Ed Carpenter over the final few laps for the victory.

Carpenter earned $911,504 for his runner-up finish. Third-place finisher Scott Dixon earned $587,129.

Danica Patrick earned $208,305 in the final race of her career. She finished 30th after crashing out.

Defending race winner Takuma Sato was also was knocked out. He finished 32nd but pocketed $300,305.

