The warmest May in Indianapolis history

We are on track for this month being the warmest May on record.

On Monday the high temperature peaked at 95, one degree off the record. It was the warmest day in Indianapolis since September 11, 2013.

In addition to our 22 day, record-setting string of 80-degree days, Tuesday will be our third 90-degree day in a row.

We’ll have a chance for a few isolated t-storms Tuesday afternoon but most areas will be hot and dry.

Remnant moisture “Alberto” will interact with a stalled out front boundary draped across the state and bring a better chance for more widespread rainfall Wednesday and Thursday.

Dry weather will return for Friday and for the weekend.

There is no relief in sight from our early season hot spell. Highs will stay in the 80s and 90s through the end of the month.

This has been a very dry month.

Tuesday will be mainly dry.

Scattered t-storms are likely Wednesday.

Scattered t-storms are likely Thursday.

Our rain threat will diminish Friday.

This is going to be a hot week.

Expect a mainly, dry weekend.

Summer is still officially three weeks away.