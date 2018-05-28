Suspect steals jail van, leads police on overnight pursuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A suspect who took off in a police jail wagon led nearly a dozen vehicles on a pursuit early Monday.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, the man got into the City-County Building around 2:40 a.m., hopped into an IMPD jail wagon and took off.

He drove the van onto I-465 and then went onto I-74 near Brownsburg before heading back toward downtown Indianapolis. About ten police vehicles were involved in the pursuit, some of which was captured on INDOT traffic cameras.

The chase came to an end on Crawfordsville Road after police deployed stop sticks. Police then took the man into custody. The 48-year-old suspect suffers from mental illness, police said, and had an outstanding warrant.

Police said no one was hurt during the incident. They were still investigating what the man was doing inside the City-County Building and how he managed to access the jail van.