So what happens to all the trash left behind by 350,000 people after the Indy 500?

SPEEDWAY, Ind. –  A lot of you are already looking forward to the 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500, but there’s still some unfinished business from this year’s race. We’re talking about all the trash left behind by the 350,000 people who were at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway over the weekend.

IMS can’t handle the cleanup on its own, so it brings in help to get the job done.

Each year, non-profit groups from central Indiana help with track cleanup after the race. In return IMS makes a donation to each group. The groups receive money based on the amount of work they do. Some groups even bring leaf blowers to speed up the process.

