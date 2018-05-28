President Trump honors service members on Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery

Photo of President Trump at Arlington from May 2017

President Donald Trump will lay a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday to honor fallen service members.

He is expected to head to the US military cemetery after spending much of the holiday weekend golfing and tweeting attacks aimed at the special counsel’s investigation, Democrats and the press.

Trump’s first tweet about fallen service members during the holiday weekend came Monday morning in a message that touted the successes of his presidency.

“Happy Memorial Day! Those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today. Best economy in decades, lowest unemployment numbers for Blacks and Hispanics EVER (& women in 18years), rebuilding our Military and so much more,” Trump tweeted. “Nice!”

