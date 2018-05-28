× Noblesville police plan increased presence at schools in response to shooting

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Noblesville police will increase their presence at area schools in the wake of last week’s shooting at Noblesville West Middle School.

The extra officers will be present Tuesday through Friday this week as the school year draws to a close.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, the Noblesville Police Department said it’s “very reasonable” for students and staff to feel anxiety about returning to class Tuesday. The department said it hoped having additional police present would make things “a little easier” for everyone who’s going back.

Here’s what Noblesville police wrote:

It’s very reasonable to be nervous about going back to school tomorrow for Noblesville Schools students after the events on Friday. In hopes of making it a little easier for them, in addition to our awesome school resource officers, NPD will have officers at every elementary, and middle school as well as Noblesville High School from tomorrow through Friday to offer students, teachers, parents and staff some reassurance that we are doing as much as we can to put them at ease as they finish the school year. Tell your student to look for us. We’ll be there.

On Friday, a teacher and 13-year-old student were injured in a shooting at Noblesville West Middle School. The suspect, a male student, was detained. The teacher, Jason Seaman, is credited with stopping the shooter while the wounded student, 13-year-old Ella Whistler, was last listed in critical condition.

Seaman spoke about the shooting for the first time Monday morning.