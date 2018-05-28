Morgan County sheriff’s estranged wife accused of attempted murder

Posted 2:00 pm, May 28, 2018

Jacquelyn Downey

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. – The estranged wife of Morgan County Sheriff Robert Downey​ is facing a preliminary charge of attempted murder.

Police responded to a home on Sichting Road east of Martinsville just after 1 a.m. Monday following a disturbance.

An investigation revealed that Jacquelyn Downey, 51, of Indianapolis, broke into a home through a window while in possession of a gun.

The homeowner confronted her, and a struggle ensued. The homeowner was able to overtake Downey and hold her until police arrived.

Downey faces preliminary charges of attempted murder, intimidation, criminal recklessness, domestic battery, and harassment.

