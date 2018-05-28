More extreme allergy sufferers heading to emergency rooms

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – If your allergies have been making you miserable, you’re not alone. Doctors across central Indiana are seeing more patients with severe allergy symptoms.

A long winter is likely the cause of sudden onset allergy symptoms. Doctors said some patients’ symptoms are so severe that many are showing up in emergency rooms.

Doctors said it’s rare to need emergency help for allergy symptoms and most symptoms can be treated by over-the-counter allergy medications

“Nasal congestion, runny nose, cough, they sometimes get a sore throat because of draining from your nose going down the back of your throat, watery eyes,” said Dr. Geoffrey Billows, Medical Director for IMS.

If you have trouble breathing or have symptoms that get worse or don’t improve over time, you should go to the doctor. You should also avoid being outside during high pollen times.

Sometimes allergy symptoms feel like the cold or flu. Here’s how to know the difference: