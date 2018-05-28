Indy family says dispute at McDonald’s drive-thru window led to fatal shooting of employee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Memorial Day weekend saw three homicides in Indianapolis. In one of those cases, a 21-year-old man was gunned down less than a mile from away from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, near 16th and Tibbs.

Police would not confirm any details of the investigation, but family members say the deadly shooting started with a dispute at the drive-thru window at a McDonald's where the victim worked.

The shooting Saturday night left Rheyshaun Roberts in the hospital where his family says the next day the 21-year-old was declared dead.

“I never really thought he would end up like that,” said Rheyshaun’s brother, Jay Roberts. “It just hurts now because I’ve got to grow up without a big brother.”

Sitting next to his mom, 13-year-old Jay Roberts called his older brother a role model.

“He always had to work hard for what he had and didn’t do nobody wrong,” said Roberts. “Over $5 he lost his life, over $5.”

Rheyshaun’s family says before the shooting, he was on duty working the drive thru window at McDonald's when a customer got upset over an order. The family says after Rheyshaun took a break, the customer returned, asked where Rheyshaun went, then walked down the street and shot him in the head.

“He was on the clock on break, working for a living, trying to save for a place to live when he was taken out,” said Rheyshaun’s mother, Cynovah Roberts.

“He was at work and died over a dispute over $5 in the drive thru, it hurts,” said Rheyshaun’s aunt, Kia Shelton.

Rheyshaun moved to Indianapolis just six months ago, having graduated from a welding college in Oklahoma.

After the family gave Rheyshaun their last hugs and kisses in the hospital , his mom donated his organs.

“Hopefully somebody else is able to you know kind of live through him,” said Cynovah.

On Sunday, the family released 21 balloons at the scene of the crime. Now they all hope the killer is quickly caught.

“I want peace for my family. I want my sister’s heart to heal. I wish we never had to experience this,” said Shelton.

So far no arrests have been made in the case. As always, anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.