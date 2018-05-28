Heroic teacher Jason Seaman, shooting survivor honored at Noblesville’s sectional baseball game

The Noblesville School Song means so much more today than just a fight song. It’s a creed of togetherness. We are Millers, and We Are Together. Most importantly, in your most important battle; Ella Whistler, we’re all for you! #WAT #NoblesvilleWereAllForYou @MillerBaseball pic.twitter.com/vnFyKuol9D — The Noblesville Millers (@MillerNationAD) May 28, 2018

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – The heroic teacher who stopped a shooter Friday at Noblesville West Middle School was honored during the high school’s sectional baseball game Monday morning.

The baseball game was originally going to be moved from Noblesville, but the IHSAA decided to keep it there to honor Jason Seaman, student Ella Whistler, as well as all of the faculty and students at Noblesville West Middle School.

It was a powerful moment as the Noblesville West Middle School faculty took the field at the end of the 4th inning. Thank you all for your bravery. #WAT #NOBStrong #allNformillers pic.twitter.com/e0HDNy7esr — The Noblesville Millers (@MillerNationAD) May 28, 2018

Shirts were sold at the game to raise money for the Seaman and Whistler families, but Seaman has asked that all of the proceeds go to Whistler. You can buy one of those shirts online here.

At the sectional game, Seaman also met the Noblesville High School student who started a GoFundMe campaign for him. Jackson Ramey, who is on the baseball team, has raised over $70,000 for Seaman.

There was a special moment after the game as Noblesville West Middle School Hero Jason Seaman met Miller Baseball player Jackson Ramey. Ramey organized the GoFundMe page for Seaman that has raised over $70,000! #WAT pic.twitter.com/M9Q1ZFEUwH — The Noblesville Millers (@MillerNationAD) May 28, 2018

The Noblesville baseball team won 6-3, and they will play again tonight against the Fishers Tigers at 7 p.m.