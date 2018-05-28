Extreme heat continues in central Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dress for summer! Yesterday we hit 91° for the first May 90° in six years. Some upper level clouds will filter through the sun, but the UV Index is still very high at 8. Sunscreen is needed if you venture out into the heat today.

The heat will certainly be extreme with a high around 92, which is remarkably above the average high of 76.

We'll stay dry today and Tuesday during the day so keep watering your plants and lawn. Some storms will push in from the Gulf by Tuesday night and become more widespread as the remnants of Alberto slide into central Indiana.

Wednesday's rain should bring a healthy dose of water. Most of us will get close to a half-inch of rain out of those storms with higher totals possible out of thunderstorms.