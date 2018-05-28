DJO Global to lay off 70 employees with closure of Plainfield facility
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — DJO Global is closing its entire facility in Plainfield, meaning 70 people will lose their jobs.
The company says the layoffs will happen between August 6 and October 31 of this year.
There are no bumping rights, meaning senior employees won’t get to keep their jobs over newer workers.
None of the employees are represented by a union.
DJO Global says it expects these layoffs to be permanent.
The company makes orthopedic products for physical therapy and pain management.