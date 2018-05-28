DJO Global to lay off 70 employees with closure of Plainfield facility

Posted 10:13 pm, May 28, 2018, by

DJO Global's Plainfield facility (Photo courtesy of Google Maps)

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — DJO Global is closing its entire facility in Plainfield, meaning 70 people will lose their jobs.

The company says the layoffs will happen between August 6 and October 31 of this year.

There are no bumping rights, meaning senior employees won’t get to keep their jobs over newer workers.

None of the employees are represented by a union.

DJO Global says it expects these layoffs to be permanent.

The company makes orthopedic products for physical therapy and pain management.

