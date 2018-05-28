Crews respond to multiple house fires in Hendricks County

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – Fire crews are responding after multiple homes caught fire in Hendricks County.

The first call came just before 6:30 a.m. at a home in the 5500 block of James Blair Drive.

Hendricks County dispatchers said four homes right next to each other caught fire. The Brownsburg, Pike Township and Wayne Township fire departments are among the responding agencies.

According to the Brownsburg Fire Department, a neighbor saw the fires and started banging on doors. Everyone inside was able to get out and there were no injuries to report. Pets also got out safely, officials said.

One home was fully engulfed while a second home was heavily damaged. Two adjacent homes were also involved, officials said.