2 sent to hospital after I-65 crash near Franklin exit

Posted 7:28 pm, May 28, 2018, by , Updated at 08:48PM, May 28, 2018

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – A two-vehicle crash on I-65 sent two people to the hospital Monday evening.

The crash also closed all southbound lanes near SR 44, east of Franklin for over an hour. They have since reopened.

Drivers were encouraged to seek alternate routes as they traveled southbound on the interstate near mile marker 89.7

Indiana State Police say two people were transported via ambulance to Methodist Hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

