Will Power takes checkered flag in 2018 Indianapolis 500

Posted 3:23 pm, May 27, 2018, by , Updated at 03:38PM, May 27, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — In the end, Will Power had the speed.

He won the 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500, finding just enough at the end to take the checkered flag. A late caution flag involving Tony Kanaan set the stage for Power’s winning run.

He held off Ed Carpenter to become the first driver to sweep the IndyCar Grand Prix and the Indy 500 in the same year.

Notable incidents during the race included a crash involving James Davison and Takuma Sato–the 2017 Indy 500 winner–that ended their days. Danica Patrick spun out and hit the wall in what was billed as her final race.

Ed Jones hit the wall and ended up going to IU Health Methodist Hospital after complaining of head and neck pain. Kyle Kaiser experienced mechanical problems and had to drop out of the race.

Sebastien Bourdais crashed with 61 laps to go. He had briefly taken the lead during the race. Other crashes took out three-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves and Sage Karam.

The unofficial final standings:

  1. Will Power
  2. Ed Carpenter
  3. Scott Dixon
  4. Alexander Rossi
  5. Ryan Hunter-Reay
  6. Simon Pagenaud
  7. Carlos Munoz
  8. Josef Newgarden
  9. Robert Wickens
  10. Graham Rahal
  11. JR Hildebrand
  12. Marco Andretti
  13. Matheus Leist
  14. Gabby Chaves
  15. Stefan Wilson
  16. Jack Harvey
  17. Oriol Servia
  18. Charlie Kimball
  19. Z. Claman De Melo
  20. Spencer Pigot
  21. Conor Daly
  22. Max Chilton
  23. Zach Veach
  24. Jay Howard
  25. Tony Kanaan
  26. Saga Karam
  27. Helio Castroneves
  28. Sebastien Bourdais
  29. Kyle Kaiser
  30. Danica Patrick
  31. Ed Jones
  32. Takuma Sato
  33. James Davison