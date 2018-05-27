× Will Power takes checkered flag in 2018 Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — In the end, Will Power had the speed.

He won the 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500, finding just enough at the end to take the checkered flag. A late caution flag involving Tony Kanaan set the stage for Power’s winning run.

He held off Ed Carpenter to become the first driver to sweep the IndyCar Grand Prix and the Indy 500 in the same year.

Notable incidents during the race included a crash involving James Davison and Takuma Sato–the 2017 Indy 500 winner–that ended their days. Danica Patrick spun out and hit the wall in what was billed as her final race.

Ed Jones hit the wall and ended up going to IU Health Methodist Hospital after complaining of head and neck pain. Kyle Kaiser experienced mechanical problems and had to drop out of the race.

Sebastien Bourdais crashed with 61 laps to go. He had briefly taken the lead during the race. Other crashes took out three-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves and Sage Karam.

