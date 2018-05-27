Two dead following motorcycle accident on Indy’s south side

Posted 12:47 am, May 27, 2018, by , Updated at 01:09AM, May 27, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are on scene of a fatal motorcycle accident on the city’s south side.

Just after 11:30 Saturday night, units responded to a report of an accident with reported injuries on South East Street near the intersection at National Avenue.

Officials say four motorcycles and a bicycle were involved in the crash. Two people were killed and several others were injured and transported to Eskenazi Hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

