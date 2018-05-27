Police: Male employee dead shot to death inside Dollar General on northeast side

Posted 5:10 pm, May 27, 2018, by , Updated at 06:30PM, May 27, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD officers are at the scene of a shooting at a business on the northeast side that killed a male employee.

Just after 3:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Emerson Way and 56th St. on the report of a person shot.

IMPD confirms the male employee was dead at the scene.

A witness told us she spotted a suspicious person lurking inside the store around 20 minutes before the shooting.

IMPD could not confirm if it was an armed robbery. However, they reportedly have the killer on surveillance camera.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s