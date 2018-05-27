× Police: Male employee dead shot to death inside Dollar General on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD officers are at the scene of a shooting at a business on the northeast side that killed a male employee.

Just after 3:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Emerson Way and 56th St. on the report of a person shot.

IMPD confirms the male employee was dead at the scene.

A witness told us she spotted a suspicious person lurking inside the store around 20 minutes before the shooting.

IMPD could not confirm if it was an armed robbery. However, they reportedly have the killer on surveillance camera.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.