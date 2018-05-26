× We Live holds rally at statehouse following Noblesville school shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – Students and parents from several area high school spoke up outside the Indiana statehouse Saturday morning, demanding gun reform. The rally, held by the student-led group, We Live, which students at Warren Central started after two students were killed in violence last year.

Saturday’s rally stemmed from the shooting at Noblesville West Middle School.

“Students should feel safe at school,” said Noblesville freshman, Grace Amich, who said she had never been to an anti-violence rally before. “And (Friday) was the most traumatizing day of my life. Hiding in a closet, with 30 other students is not okay at school.”

Jill Golighlty has a freshman in Noblesville, and a sixth grader who attends the middle school where two people were shot.

“I got the phone call while at work from my daughter, the one as West,” said Golightly. “She was balling and she was running down the street to a field.”

Noblesville residents weren’t the only ones at the rally. Other students came from Carmel, Lawrence North, Warren Central and other area schools.

Even seniors, who won’t be in grade school hallways much longer, still felt compelled to attend.

“If we’re not going to advocate for it then who is going to,” said Lawrence North senior, Nick Roberts.