× Police arrest 21-year-old following Saturday east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD officers are investigating the second fatal shooting on the day.

Just before 3:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 8000 block of Shibler Drive on the report of a person shot.

IMPD confirms the victim, a 25-year-old male, has died after originally being listed in critical condition.

On Sunday afternoon, police arrested 21-year-old Jerronte Bell on preliminary charges of murder and possession a marijuana.

They said his mug shot is not available due to investigative reasons.