One of warmest Indianapolis 500 races expected Sunday

It is going to be warm across central Indiana and especially at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Sunday. The mercury will take a run at the record for the warmest Indy 500 on record.

By the end of the day we may have to make a place for 2018.

Temperatures will be warm and I think the track will remain dry from rain, for the most part. Once the air temperature reaches 84° to 86° there will be a chance for clouds to build and a few showers/thunderstorms to develop. At this time, it appears the best chance for that will be south of Indianapolis. However, I cannot completely rule out a few rain drops at the track. That being said, computer models suggest only a 3%-7% probability of rain in Indianapolis throughout the day. In other words, there is a 93%-97% probability of no rain. Because of that, I will keep the day a “green flag” at the track.

Temperatures will be warm for the rest of central Indiana Sunday. Heat indices will climb to the lower and potentially middle 90°s. This is the first real heat of the year, so be sure to hydrate as our bodies are not used to this yet.

Also remember the sunscreen. With mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies the UV Index remains high. Sunburn times drop to 18-minutes if you are not wearing sunscreen according to the EPA.

INDY 500 HEAT TIDBIT

Winners of the four warmest Indy 500’s:

92° in 1937 – Wilbur Shaw

91° in 2012 – Dario Franchiti

91° in 1953 – Bill Vukovic

91° in 1937 – Howdy Wilcox

HEAT CONTINUES THROUGH HOLIDAY WEEKEND

Don’t expect the heat to let up for Memorial Day. In fact, it should get another degree or two warmer Monday afternoon with high temperatures in the lower 90°s.

Some relief in site mid-week as a subtropical storm moves out of the Gulf of Mexico, bringing rain to the Ohio River Valley.