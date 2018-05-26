× Oladipo ready to lead Indy 500 field to green

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – “Pacers and Racers” is back!

The Pacers did not make the NBA’s Eastern Conference Finals this season, but All-Star guard Victor Oladipo will drive the pace car in the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500.

Oladipo turned some practice laps Saturday morning during Legends Day in the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 that will lead the field of 33 to the green flag. The 2013 All-American at Indiana knows it will be much different when he’s behind the wheel for real on Sunday.

“It’s almost like when you’re shooting in an empty gym,” Oladipo said. “It’s completely different than when you’re shooting in a gym with 20 thousand people watching you and guys trying to stop you from doing that, but I think I’ll be alright.”

Former Colts quarterback, Jim Harbaugh drove the pace car in 2013, but Oladipo is the first Pacers’ player given the honor.

“I’m definitely humbled by it,” said Oladipo. “I’m just glad to be the first Pacer and the first Hoosier to ever do it and I’m going to make it memorable.”

The green flag flies Sunday at 12:18 p.m.

