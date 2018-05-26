Noblesville West Middle School teacher released from hospital following shooting

Posted 3:34 pm, May 26, 2018

Photo of science teacher Jason Seaman courtesy of his LinkedIn page

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Jason Seaman, the hero teacher at Noblesville West Middle School, has been released from the hospital.

IU Health confirms Seaman is not a patient at Methodist at this time.

He was transported following the shooting Friday morning at Noblesville West Middle School.

Ella Whistler, the 13-year-old girl who was shot, is in “critical, yet stable” condition at Riley Hospital for Children as of last night.

A prayer vigil is being held tonight at 7 at Federal Hill Commons in Noblesville.

