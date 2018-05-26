× Noblesville holding prayer vigil Saturday night, donation site created

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – The city of Noblesville is holding a community wide prayer vigil Saturday night in wake

They tweeted, “the community is invited to join hands and gather for those affected by the Noblesville West Middle School shooting during a prayer vigil tonight at 7 p.m. at Federal Hill Commons.”

It is being held at Federal Hill Commons, located between Cicero Rd. and Westfield Rd.

If you like to donate to the families of Jason Whistler and Ella Whistler, click here.

To donate to Jason Seaman’s GoFundMe, click here. As of this time, the community has raised over $30,000 for him.