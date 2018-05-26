× Beech Grove python found under owner’s shed

BEECH GROVE, Ind. – After an extensive search, the Beech Grove python named Vine has been found.

The owner, Benny Tarplee, told us he found Vine under his shed after discovering a path from the bushes.

Just before 1:15 this afternoon, he got his neighbors together to lift the shed. Around 4 neighbors helped Tarplee rescue Vine from underneath the shed.

During the search, Vine became a local legend, spawning a Twitter account and a petition to change the mascot of Beech Grove schools to the pythons.

Tarplee said Vine is “in good shape, but not great shape.”